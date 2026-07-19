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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Nationals On July 19

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will face the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .245 BA, .346 OBP and .484 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 47 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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