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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will square off against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .343 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 44 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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