Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Soderstrom is hitting for a .242 BA, .343 OBP and .474 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 44 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.