Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Nationals On July 17

Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 3.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.