Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Nationals On July 17
Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 3.
Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.