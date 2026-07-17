FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Nationals On July 17

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent action (on July 11 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 3.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News