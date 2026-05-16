Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Giants On May 16
Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Soderstrom is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 22 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
The Giants will send Trevor McDonald (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.