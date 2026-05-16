Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Giants On May 16

Soderstrom is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 22 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Trevor McDonald (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.