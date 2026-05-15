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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Giants On May 15

Tyler Soderstrom and his Athletics will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .195 BA, .277 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 22 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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