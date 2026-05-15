Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Giants On May 15

Soderstrom is hitting for a .195 BA, .277 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 22 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.