Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Diamondbacks On July 22

Soderstrom is hitting for a .247 BA, .346 OBP and .475 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 48 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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