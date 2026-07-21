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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 21

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .247 BA, .345 OBP and .478 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 47 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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