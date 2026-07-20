Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Diamondbacks On July 20

Soderstrom is hitting for a .244 BA, .344 OBP and .479 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 47 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.