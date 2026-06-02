Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face Cubs On June 2

Soderstrom is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .428 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 26 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon (2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

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