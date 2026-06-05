Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Play Astros On June 5

Soderstrom is hitting for a .231 BA, .316 OBP and .434 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 27 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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