Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 18
Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Soderstrom is hitting for a .195 BA, .281 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 22 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Giants.
Walbert Urena (1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.