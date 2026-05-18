Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 18

Soderstrom is hitting for a .195 BA, .281 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 22 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena (1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

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