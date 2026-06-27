Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Angels On June 27

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .344 OBP and .462 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 41 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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