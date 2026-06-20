Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Take On Angels On June 20

Soderstrom is hitting for a .243 BA, .343 OBP and .479 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 39 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (4-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.60 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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