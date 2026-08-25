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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 25

Tyler Phillips will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Boston Red Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has -120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Phillips is 3-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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