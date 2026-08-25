Tyler Phillips And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 25

Phillips is 3-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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