Tyler Phillips And Marlins Play Pirates On Aug. 13

Phillips is 3-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.