Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On July 27

Phillips is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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