Tyler Phillips And Marlins Play Mets On May 30

Phillips is 0-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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