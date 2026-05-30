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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Play Mets On May 30

Tyler Phillips will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Phillips has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Phillips is 0-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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