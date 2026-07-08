Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Mariners On July 8

Phillips is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.