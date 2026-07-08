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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Mariners On July 8

Tyler Phillips will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Phillips is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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