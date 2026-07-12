Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Guardians On July 12

Phillips is 2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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