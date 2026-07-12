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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Take On Guardians On July 12

Tyler Phillips will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has +106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Phillips is 2-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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