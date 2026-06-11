Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 11

Phillips is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.