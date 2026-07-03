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Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips

Miami Marlins • #30 RP

Tyler Phillips And Marlins Face Athletics On July 3

Tyler Phillips will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Phillips has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Phillips is 1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Phillips

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