Tyler Phillips And Marlins Face Athletics On July 3

Phillips is 1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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