Tyler Phillips And Marlins Face Astros On July 21

Phillips is 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw one inning against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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