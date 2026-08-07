Tyler Phillips And Marlins Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 7

Phillips is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.