Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 3

O'Neill is hitting for a .220 BA, .360 OBP and .293 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Max Fried (4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.