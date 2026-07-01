Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face White Sox On July 1

O'Neill is hitting for a .182 BA, .282 OBP and .270 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored 16 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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