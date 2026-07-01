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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face White Sox On July 1

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .182 BA, .282 OBP and .270 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored 16 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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