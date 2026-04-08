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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play White Sox On April 8

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .333 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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