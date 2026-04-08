Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play White Sox On April 8

O'Neill is hitting for a .222 BA, .300 OBP and .333 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.