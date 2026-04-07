Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face White Sox On April 7

O'Neill is hitting for a .167 BA, .259 OBP and .292 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .551 and he has scored five runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Shane Smith (0-2) to make his third start of the season.

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