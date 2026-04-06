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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face White Sox On April 6

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .150 BA, .261 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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