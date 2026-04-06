Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face White Sox On April 6

O'Neill is hitting for a .150 BA, .261 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

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