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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .216 BA, .304 OBP and .402 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 28 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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