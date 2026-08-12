Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

O'Neill is hitting for a .216 BA, .304 OBP and .402 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 28 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

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