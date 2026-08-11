Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .215 BA, .305 OBP and .405 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 28 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.