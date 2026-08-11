Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11

O'Neill is hitting for a .215 BA, .305 OBP and .405 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 28 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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