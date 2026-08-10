Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .311 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 28 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Dean Kremer makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.