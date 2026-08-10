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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .311 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 28 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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