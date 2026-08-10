Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .311 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 28 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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