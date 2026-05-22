Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Tigers On May 22

O'Neill is hitting for a .159 BA, .281 OBP and .244 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .525 and he has scored 13 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty (0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

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