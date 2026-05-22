Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Tigers On May 22
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .159 BA, .281 OBP and .244 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .525 and he has scored 13 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Jack Flaherty (0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.