Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On July 11

O'Neill is hitting for a .195 BA, .294 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 20 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.