Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On July 11
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .195 BA, .294 OBP and .356 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 20 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.
Noah Cameron (5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.