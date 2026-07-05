Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Reds On July 5

O'Neill is hitting for a .187 BA, .289 OBP and .295 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 17 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent action (on July 1 against the White Sox) he went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.