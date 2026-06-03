Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 3

O'Neill is hitting for a .165 BA, .270 OBP and .237 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .507 and he has scored 14 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.