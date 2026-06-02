Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 2

O'Neill is hitting for a .158 BA, .266 OBP and .232 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .498 and he has scored 13 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Blue Jays) he went 0 for 2.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.