Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On July 22
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .205 BA, .297 OBP and .360 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox have not yet named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.