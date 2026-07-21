Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 21

O'Neill is hitting for a .205 BA, .297 OBP and .360 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 22 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Eduardo Rivera (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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