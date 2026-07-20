Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 20

O'Neill is hitting for a .199 BA, .294 OBP and .353 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 21 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Astros.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (5-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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