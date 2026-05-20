Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 20

O'Neill is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .256 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored 13 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (4-2) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.

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