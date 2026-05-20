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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 20

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .256 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored 13 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (4-2) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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