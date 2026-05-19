Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rays On May 19

O'Neill is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .256 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored 13 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.