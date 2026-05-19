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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rays On May 19

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .167 BA, .293 OBP and .256 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored 13 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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