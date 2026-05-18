Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rays On May 18

O'Neill is hitting for a .178 BA, .310 OBP and .274 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 13 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Shane McClanahan (4-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.27 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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