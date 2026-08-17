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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Rays On Aug. 17

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .395 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 31 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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