Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Rays On Aug. 17

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .395 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 31 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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