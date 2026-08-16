Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .395 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 31 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

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