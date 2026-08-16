FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 16

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .309 OBP and .395 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 31 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News