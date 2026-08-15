Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rays On Aug. 15

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .311 OBP and .400 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 31 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.