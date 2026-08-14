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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 14

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .216 BA, .303 OBP and .399 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 29 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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