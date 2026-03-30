Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Rangers On March 30
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, March 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill had a .199 BA, .292 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 22 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. O'Neill recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Jack Leiter will start for the Rangers, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.