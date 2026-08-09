Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 9

O'Neill is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .403 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 27 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.