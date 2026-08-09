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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 9

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .220 BA, .313 OBP and .403 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 27 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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