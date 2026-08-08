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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 8

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .402 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 27 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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