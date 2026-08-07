Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 7

O'Neill is hitting for a .219 BA, .301 OBP and .406 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.